Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 2,721 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $125.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $126.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

