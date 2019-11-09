ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $7.99. ArQule shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 187,213 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARQL. ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ArQule in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on ArQule in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ArQule currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

Get ArQule alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 272.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArQule Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.