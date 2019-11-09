Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 12th

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

