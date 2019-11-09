Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, DDEX and OKEx. Arcblock has a total market cap of $15.67 million and $10.89 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00224362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01463130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00120574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DragonEX, DDEX, BitMart, LBank, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, Bithumb and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

