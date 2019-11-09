ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.25. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

ARC Group WorldWide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

