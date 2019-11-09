Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

APTO stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.13.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

