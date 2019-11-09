Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Announces Earnings Results

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 195.98%.

APVO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, Director Fuad El-Hibri purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,124,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,647.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

