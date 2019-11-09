Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 1,085 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $272,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 685,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.