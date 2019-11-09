Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.51.

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

