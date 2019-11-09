Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,375,553,000 after acquiring an additional 920,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,665,000 after purchasing an additional 373,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after buying an additional 565,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after buying an additional 284,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

