Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.51.

AAPL stock opened at $260.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $260.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,658 shares of company stock valued at $100,549,205 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

