Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $260.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $260.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,658 shares of company stock valued at $100,549,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

