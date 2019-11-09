Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Apollo Tactical Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. 37,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,926. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,589 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

