Apollo Investment Corp. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Apollo Investment’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.09. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

