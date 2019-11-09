Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) traded up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.07, 6,791,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 5,331,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Aphria by 333.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 15.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 17,233.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

