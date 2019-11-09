Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 635,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,938. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,415,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 105,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

