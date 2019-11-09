Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45, 370,170 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 669,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $121.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 million. Research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Roderick John Flower sold 120,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,558.94.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.