Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. First Analysis lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti set a $50.00 price objective on Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $893.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $110,806.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn R. Larsen sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $249,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,156. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 719.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 74.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.