Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 117,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.75. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

