Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,375 ($31.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,110.33 ($27.58).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,064.50 ($26.98) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,935.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,970.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

