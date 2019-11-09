Analyzing Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) and Esquire Financial (NYSE:ESQ)

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Esquire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 1 4 1 0 2.00 Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus price target of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Esquire Financial does not pay a dividend. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Esquire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $6.90 billion 1.29 $1.01 billion $0.75 8.75 Esquire Financial $36.81 million 5.02 $8.73 million N/A N/A

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 14.85% 15.77% 1.51% Esquire Financial 28.48% 13.48% 1.86%

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

