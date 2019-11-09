Analysts Set Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) PT at $30.00

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watford in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get Watford alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watford in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Watford by 837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Watford has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watford will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.