Analysts Set Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target at $90.50

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after buying an additional 95,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,878,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,395,000 after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

