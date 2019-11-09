Analysts Offer Predictions for Trivago NV -‘s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trivago in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Trivago’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Trivago alerts:

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRVG. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.65 million, a P/E ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75. Trivago has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trivago by 23.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trivago by 4.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 202,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.