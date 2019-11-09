Analysts Offer Predictions for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $130.14 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.70.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $730,575. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

