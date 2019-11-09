Analysts Offer Predictions for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

