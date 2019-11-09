Analysts Expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce ($0.36) EPS

Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vaxart an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other Vaxart news, insider Wouter Latour bought 166,667 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.10. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 564,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $203,040.00. Insiders bought 8,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaxart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Vaxart worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 244.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%. Analysts predict that Vaxart will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.