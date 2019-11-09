Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. UDR reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 932,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. UDR has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in UDR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 19.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in UDR by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

