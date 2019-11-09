Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. UDR reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE UDR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 932,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. UDR has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.
In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in UDR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 19.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in UDR by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
