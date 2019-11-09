Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post sales of $195.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. Rayonier reported sales of $166.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $725.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $724.20 million to $727.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $763.90 million, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $777.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,693,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,301,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 126,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RYN traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 536,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,932. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

