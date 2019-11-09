Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 465,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,794. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 194.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 151,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

