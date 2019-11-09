Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.03. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.42. 303,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,419. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $115.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other news, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,407.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $2,017,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,384 shares of company stock worth $3,720,541. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 81.9% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.2% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

