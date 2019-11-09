Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In related news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,873.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. 23,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,184. The company has a market cap of $648.05 million, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

