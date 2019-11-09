Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 474,801 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

ACLS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 265,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.30. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

