Analysts Expect Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 176.81% and a negative net margin of 65,833.33%.

FUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.07. 45,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,041. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

