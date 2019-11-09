Analysts Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Transcat’s rating score has improved by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $34.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transcat an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Transcat by 437.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 112.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $223.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

