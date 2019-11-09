Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,607. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. 216,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,280. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

