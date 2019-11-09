Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Equities research analysts at M Partners cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Anaconda Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

