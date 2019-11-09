Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Issues Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,229. The company has a market cap of $431.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. Amyris has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

