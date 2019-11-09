Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

AMPH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,968. The stock has a market cap of $918.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $103,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $103,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,207.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

