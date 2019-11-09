Amino Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $427,492.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Amino Network has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $427,492.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.53 or 0.07514358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001026 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,964,345 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

