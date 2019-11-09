Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FOLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.72.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.09. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,740,449.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 4,945 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,796.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

