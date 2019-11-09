AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 976,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $662,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total value of $1,207,801.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,328.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,088,531. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Motco bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.