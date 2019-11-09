AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.58.

ABC stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,801. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $1,207,801.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,328.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,729,545.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,509 shares of company stock worth $8,088,531. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

