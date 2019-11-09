American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.4% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,512,000 after acquiring an additional 607,026 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,477,000 after acquiring an additional 351,686 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,061,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,562,000 after acquiring an additional 331,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,524 shares of company stock worth $31,726,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.87. 1,799,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average is $213.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $150.66 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $242.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.79.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.