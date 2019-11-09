American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $7,060,600. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,210,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. 2,573,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.