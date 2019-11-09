American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFIN. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 14,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,740,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,487 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,096,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 317,409 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

