American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 397,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,378. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $36.06.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $24,521,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 99.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,038 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 751,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 255,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 39.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 695,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 82.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

