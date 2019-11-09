America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 5.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $198.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.58. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,233.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,008. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

