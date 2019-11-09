America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $51.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

