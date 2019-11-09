Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,663,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,478,361 shares in the company, valued at $50,540,585.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,037,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,603,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,400 shares of company stock worth $6,285,737. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC remained flat at $$15.54 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $715.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.